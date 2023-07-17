DSWD says food stamp card cannot be misused, loaned

People buy various meat and produce at the Agora Public Market in San Juan City on February 21, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) food stamp program will be using a system that will ensure only intended recipients will be able to benefit from it.

To prevent misuse, the DSWD said the P3,000 value to be "loaded" in the food stamp card cannot be withdrawn or converted to cash, and will only be usable in the partner merchant.

"Hindi maaaring ipasa sa iba, hindi pwedeng isangla sa iba dahil ito ay unique sa inyo at may mode of verification tayo to make sure na ikaw na gumagamit niyan, na sayo talaga ang ATM o EBT card na 'yan," said DSWD Asec. Romel Lopez.

Lopez said the pilot run of the program will only compose of 50 families.

The families have already been identified using the targeting system of the DSWD.

"Ito'y pilot implementation pa lang po, walang dapat dayuhin o pilahan na mga tanggapan ng DSWD kasi pre-identified na po ng mga beneficiaries. Na-identify na ang poorest of the poor, at saka food poor sila 'yung talagang intended beneficiaries ng programa, idadagdag lang po ang nga pregnant and lactating women," Lopez added.

The DSWD is set to hold its ceremonial rollout of the food stamp program on Tuesday, July 18.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will also be gracing the event.

