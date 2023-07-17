Healthcare workers in San Juan City participate in the vaccination rollout to launch the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations for the A1 category at the FilOil EcoOil Centre. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said it was studying whether it could distribute the COVID bivalent vaccines as a first or second booster.

Currently, bivalent vaccines — which offer better protection against COVID-19 as they target both the original and omicron strains of the virus — are being administered to health workers and senior citizens as a third booster. They should have received their second booster shots at least 4 to 6 months ago.

"Ang latest dito ay marami ang umaapela sa amin na kung puwede ‘yung bivalent COVID vaccine namin ay maibigay na as first or second booster. Ito ngayon ay pinag-aaralan namin," DOH Undersecretary Enrique Tayag told reporters at a media briefing.

(The latest is that many people are appealing to us if our bivalent COVID vaccine can be given as a first or second booster. This is what we are studying now.)

He underscored that the donated 390,000 bivalent shots had been allocated exclusively as a third COVID booster to the vulnerable sectors.

But Tayag said they couldn't ignore the clamor especially when the request comes from people at cramped evacuation shelters, where respiratory disease transmission is expected.

VACCINATION IN EVACUATION

Tayag said the Albay local government will begin COVID vaccination in Mayon evacuation centers using the bivalent jabs.

Around 20,000 people living near the erupting Mayon volcano in Albay have fled their homes and are now staying in evacuation centers for more than a month.

Tayag noted that health workers, including health volunteers in evacuation sites, and senior citizens would still be prioritized for the rollout of the bivalent vaccines in the province.

The Philippines started the inoculation of COVID bivalent vaccines last month.

NO NEW COVID CASES

Tayag said as of Monday, there are no active coronavirus cases in Albay evacuation centers.

The 4 COVID cases recorded on July 14 have already yielded negative test results and were released from isolation, he added.

However, the DOH logged 1,624 acute respiratory infections in the evacuation centers such as cough, colds, and sore throat.

The DOH reported last week that it had detected 814 new cases of omicron COVID-19 subvariants in the country.

As of Sunday, there were 5,789 active COVID cases in the Philippines, according to DOH data.