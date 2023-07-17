DENR: Increased rainfall last week good for 5-7 days

Pedestrians brave the flood waters brought by a strong downpour due to a low pressure area and the southwest monsoon along United Nations Avenue in Manila on July 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Monday the increased water levels of the Angat Dam due to heavy rainfall is only good for five days to one week of usage by Metro Manila residents, before falling back below minimum operating levels.

In a water security and sustainability summit in Quezon City, DENR Usec. Carlos Primo David reiterated that the supply of water is “finite,” hence the importance of the public’s cooperation in terms of using water wisely.

Data from PAGASA showed that the level of Angat Dam has returned to 180 meters, its minimum operating level. More rainfall, however, is needed for it to reach more comfortable levels.

“Theoretically, we need two months of that much rain falling. Wala pa namang crisis but the water level is still quite precarious. It’s still manageable, but we need it to be up to around 208. We have around five months to be able to do so, so that we will have enough water the following year,” he said.

The declining water level is hounded by challenges on two fronts: conservation and infrastructure. DENR Sec. Toni Yulo Loyzaga said the former is one that everyone can do.

“You have to check the way you are using water. Kung minsan napakatagal maligo, kung minsan nagwa-washing cars or other uses na hindi naman strategic or kailangan,” she said.

Infrastructure, particularly flood control and water impoundment measures are currently being undertaken and improved by regulators and other agencies.

The environment chief explained that a water crisis is already present.

“May crisis tayo in the sense that there is a shortage in terms of the supply sa may Angat. So what will happen is, if it doesn’t improve we have a few more days na ang supply ay maayos-ayos pa, but if the rainfall doesn’t continue, talagang babalik tayo sa rationing.”

The issue of climate change, El Niño and its effects on water supply, according to the DENR, is something that needs to be communicated all year round.

The younger population, more specifically, need to be aware on the importance of conserving this precious resource, whatever the season may be, water crisis or not, said the DENR.



