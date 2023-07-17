The Commission on Elections has passed a resolution withholding the salaries and benefits of employees who still have pending liquidation of cash advances.

During the agency’s first Procurement Summit, Garcia said they will also file criminal cases against these employees if they will not be able to liquidate on time. One case could be malversation of public fund.

"The Comelec passed a resolution stating that all those with unliquidated cash advances na mga officials namin at employees, lahat ng salaries nila and benefits, will be withheld until they are able to liquidate the remaining cash advances," Garcia said.

According to Garcia, there are employees from the main office and from various provincial offices who have not liquidated their cash advances yet.

When Garcia started as Chair, he said Comelec had 7 billion pesos worth of unliquidated cash advances. A recent Commission on Audit report said that amount has decreased to 2 billion pesos.

As of July 13, Garcia said only P717 million in unliquidated advances remain. He hopes that by the end of the year, only 100 million pesos will be left to liquidate.

Through the Summit, aside from explaining COMELEC processes to prospective bidders and suppliers, Garcia aims to remove any suspicions on their transactions.