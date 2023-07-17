COA flags 48 unutilized Dalian trains

Commuters get ready to board the first Dalian train compatible with existing train lines at the Kamuning MRT 3 station on October 15, 2019, during its first ever run as the China-made train will only to be deployed during off-peak hours from 8:30 pm to 10:30pm. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Audit flagged the Department of Transportation for its 48 unutilized Dalian trains procured eight years ago for the MRT-3.

Government auditors stated in the 2022 audit report on the DOTr that the trains remaining idle and not operational was part of a P3.759 billion contract.

It was noted that the idle status of the trains was due to the non-completion of the proposed Way-Forward Plan as well as testing, commissioning and final acceptance of the Light Rail Vehicles or LRVs.

“Needless to say, the uncompleted implementation of the proposed Way-Forward Plan for the LRV’s eventual regular operational deployment, as well as the final acceptance of the nine (9) LRVs and the testing, commissioning and acceptance of the other 39 LRVs Dalian Trains, prevented the agency to maximize the utilization thereof, thereby depriving the riding public of the benefits of a more comfortable transportation system,” state auditors said.

The audit report recalled that in 2014, the DOTr-MRT-3 management initiated projects to increase the line and train capacity to 800,000 passengers per day to decongest the system.

The audit report also noted that CRRC Dalian still needs to comply with technical issues such as Tare Weight and Depot Maintenance Equipment Compatibility.

“However, management has yet to receive a response from CRRC Dalian on its request for rectification,” the audit team said in the report.

The audit team recommended that the DOTr Office of the Secretary or OSEC initiate follow-ups with CRRC Dalian and fast-track the completion of the Way Forward Plan.

The DOTr however stressed that active coordination is ongoing as CRRC Dalian is in the process of collaborating with Sumitomo Corporation for the maintenance of the trains.

“Further, the DOTr-MRT3 is now closely coordinating and expediting the discussions among CRRC Dalian and Sumitomo Corporations to set the operations and maintenance requirements and parameters for the Dalian Trains,” the audit team said.

A copy of the report was received by the office of DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista on June 30, 2023.