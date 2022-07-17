Rice farmers urged to avail of TESDA training program

MANILA — The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) on Sunday urged rice farmers to avail of the agency's training program for their line of work.

In a statement, TESDA reiterated its commitment to provide training to Filipino rice farmers under its Rice Extension Services Program (RESP), saying it would help the country achieve food security and sufficiency.

"I encourage rice farmers and their dependents to avail programs under RESP as it will help the country to achieve food security," said Aniceto "John" Bertiz III, TESDA's deputy director general for operations.

Bertiz said TESDA allotted over 50,000 scholarship slots under RESP for 2022.

In the first half of the year, 25,494 rice farmers have enrolled in the program.

Agriculture-related courses offered under the RESP include the following:

Farm Field School on Production of High-Quality Inbred Rice and Seed Certification and Farm Mechanization

Rice Machinery Operations

Drying and Milling Plant Servicing NC (National Certificate) III

Agro-entrepreneurship NC II

Pest and Nutrients Management

Digital Agriculture Course in the Farm Field School

"We’ve always made the agriculture sector a priority in our scholarship programs. We’ll continue to work with government agencies and the private sector for the provision of skills training and livelihood opportunities for our rice farmers," said TESDA officer-in-charge Rosanna Urdaneta.

TESDA is mandated to train rice farmers under the Republic Act No. 11203 or the Rice Liberalization Act.

The agency trained 64,421 rice farmers nationwide in both 2020 and 2021. Of the figure, 25,904 completed their training in 2020 while 38,517 in 2021.

