Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits eastern Mindanao

MANILA — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocked parts of Caraga region in eastern Mindanao Sunday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) tracked the quake's epicenter east of Barobo town in the province of Surigao del Sur.

The earthquake, which was determined to be tectonic in origin, hit at 12:04 p.m.

Intensity IV or moderately strong temblors were felt in Rosario, Agusan del Sur, Phivolcs reported.

No aftershocks and damage are expected, the agency said in its bulletin.

