Energy secretary-appointee Raphael Lotilla. ABS-CBN News/file

Lawyer Raphael Perpetuo "Popo" Lotilla, who was nominated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to be the next Energy Secretary has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Department of Energy announced Sunday said Lotilla tested positive Saturday and is currently undergoing medication and self-isolation at home.

Lotilla has also informed Malacañang of his conditions and will continue to provide updates.

"Despite this, the DOE has been providing updates to the Secretary-designate on matters affecting oil prices and other pertinent items for the immediate action of the Department," the statement added.

The DOE did not provide information on how Lotilla contracted COVID-19.

Other members of Marcos' cabinet also earlier tested positive for COVID-19, including Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla, and Migrant Workers Secretary Toots Ople.

Marcos Jr. himself also tested positive for COVID-19, his second bout with the disease.

After ending his mandatory 7-day isolation, Marcos Jr. said his administration will launch a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination and booster campaign so the country could continue to reopen the economy.

