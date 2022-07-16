FDA: Philippine-made Lucky Me! products safe to eat

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that locally manufactured Lucky Me! instant noodle products are “safe for consumption.”

The FDA made the announcement amid health warnings issued by food regulators in Ireland, Malta, and France against some Lucky Me! products, saying they contain ethylene oxide.

"The FDA wishes to clarify that all flavor variants of locally manufactured Lucky Me! Instant Noodle, namely Pancit Canton Regular, Pancit Canton Extra Hot Chili, Pancit Canton Chilimansi, and Instant Mami Beef Regular, including Pancit Canton Kalamansi pass the standard for ethylene oxide and are safe for consumption," the FDA said in a statement.

There were traces of ethylene oxide in Lucky Me! Pancit Canton Kalamansi

but these were below the acceptable level of European Union which is 0.02 mg/kg.

"The level of ethylene oxide in Pancit Canton Kalamansi (less than 0.01 mg/kg) passes the standard for ethylene oxide even of the European Union," said the FDA.