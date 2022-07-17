CEBU — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced Sunday that the city government will implement a stricter implementation of its COVID-19 vaccination program, specifically for young adults and minors including the pediatric group.

In a statement, Rama instructed the city health department to make the campaign "extensive," making sure all qualified residents are given their booster shots.



“Go double-time in vaccinating our students in all levels, from nursery who are mostly 5 years old, through elementary, junior high, senior high and college, and in all public and private schools,” he said.

He said he also wanted to make sure that the Parent-Supervised Household Preparedness initiative is being implemented.

This would mean opening up vaccination sites in selected schools and ramping up the house-to-house vaccination program called "Toktok Bakuna."

Based on data released by the Department of Health (DOH), Cebu City has only vaccinated 0.66 percent of the eligible population for the pediatric group.

This means only 71,217 individuals completed vaccination, while 468 others took booster shots.

Meanwhile, about 80.04 percent or 65,000 senior citizens in the city have been vaccinated.

“We need to be very prepared for our children to return to school, face-to-face,” said Rama.

Apart from elementary and high schools returning to in-person classes by November as mandated by the Department of Education (DepEd), colleges and universities were also allowed the same through his executive order.

As of Sunday, Cebu City remains to be under Alert Level 1, despite the increase of its COVID-19 cases in the past week.

The city recently recorded 346 active cases, 125 higher than last week's 221 infections.

— Report from Annie Perez