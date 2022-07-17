A landslide hits the Sierra Madre mountain range on June 1, 2022. Courtesy: Ervin Suguitan



MANILA — A bill seeking to establish a government agency to manage the Sierra Madre Mountain Range has been refiled at the House of Representatives.

In a statement Sunday, Rizal Rep. Fidel Nograles said he filed House Bill No. 1972, which proposes the creation of the Sierra Madre Development Authority (SMDA).

If signed into law, the bill would establish a government body "tasked with the conservation and management of the 500-kilometer-long Sierra Madre Mountain Range to help protect its forest cover and prevent flooding in areas in Luzon."

“I hope that with Pres. Bongbong Marcos vowing to prioritize climate change, the House leadership will follow and place this issue at the top of our legislative agenda. The effects of climate change sweep far and wide and affect all sectors of society and governance, so we cannot simply turn a blind eye,” Nograles said.

The measure was also filed during the 18th Congress.

Nograles emphasized the need to protect the Sierra Madre region, which includes majority of the country’s 68 Protected Areas, consisting of national parks, watershed forest reserves, natural monuments, marine reserves, and protected landscapes and seascapes.

He added that the SMDA, if established, would also spearhead the government’s campaigns to stop illegal logging and promote reforestation, prevent construction of unwarranted and illegal infrastructure, enhance and develop indigenous resources in the areas that can be utilized for development, and educate people on the importance of the mountain range.

“The onset of the rainy season should serve as a stark warning for us in Congress that climate change is not an issue that will go away. We need to confront it head-on and seek to craft legislation that would comprehensively address the myriad issues surrounding it,” the solon said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier committed to addressing climate change during his June 30 inaugural address.