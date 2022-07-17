5 provinces report 'very high' COVID positivity rate

MANILA — Five provinces in the country have a "very high" COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 20 percent, OCTA Research reported Saturday.

Aklan province reported a positivity rate of 31.9 percent on July 15, much higher than the 26.9 percent rate it recorded only 6 days earlier.

Other provinces with positivity rates of more than 20 percent are Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Tarlac.

"In provinces where the positivity rate is very high, i.e. above 20%, the public is strongly advised to practice necessary caution to prevent Covid infection," research fellow Dr. Guido David said in a tweet.

OCTA Research also reported a 12.6 percent positivity rate in Metro Manila.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier set a benchmark of 5 percent to determine that a certain area has a controlled spread of the coronavirus.

OCTA Research also previously said it is expecting COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila to peak in the next few days due to a slow growth rate.

On Saturday, Malacañang said that the COVID-19 alert level restrictions set by the previous Duterte administration have been extended, which means that Metro Manila will remain under the most relaxed Alert Level 1.

—Report from Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News

