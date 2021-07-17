PH’s total COVID-19 cases surpass 1.5M, as 6,040 new infections confirmed

Marikina residents receive their second dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on July 16, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippines' total recorded COVID-19 cases surpassed 1.5 million on Saturday, after the health department confirmed 6,040 fresh infections — the highest daily tally in more than 2 weeks.

The country's running tally stood at 1,502,359, of which 47,257 — or 3.1 percent — remained active.

Saturday's newly reported infections are the highest since July 2, when the country posted 6,192 cases, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said this is also the first time in more than 2 weeks that new cases counted more than 6,000.

The positivity rate is at 10.7 percent, based on testing samples of 52,047 individuals screened for the virus on Thursday.

There were also 122 new deaths, raising the local death toll to 26,598.

A majority — or 74 of the fresh fatalities — were first classified as recoveries, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The case fatality rate is at 1.77 percent.

Recoveries increased by 7,213 to 1,428,504 or 95.1 percent of the total confirmed cases.

Three laboratories failed to submit data on time.

