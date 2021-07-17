PAGASA: Habagat may bring heavy rains over Mimaropa, Western Visayas

MANILA - Tropical depression Fabian is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country, but the prevailing Southwest Monsoon enhanced by the tropical cyclone may bring heavy rains over Mimaropa and over the Western Visayas in the next 24 hours, weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

“Mas mae-enhance niya ang Southwest Monsoon na siya pong magdudulot ng mga pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa simula bukas hanggang sa mga araw next week,” said weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz.

(It will enhance the Southwest Monsoon which could bring rains over a big portion of the country starting tomorrow until the coming days next week.)

According to PAGASA’s Southwest Monsoon advisory issued at 5 a.m. on Saturday, the habagat will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over northern Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique and Aklan.

"Sa Mimaropa region, asahan natin ang maulap na papawigin ngayon at mataas ang tiyansa ng mga pag-ulan at pagkidlat at pagkulog, gayundin sa Bicol region dahil sa Southwest Monsoon," said De La Cruz.

(Mimaropa and Bicol region will experience cloudy skies with rains and thunderstorm due to the Southwest Monsoon.)

Isolated thunderstorms may affect Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

The habagat will also bring light to moderate rains and thunderstorms over the entire Visayas region.

PAGASA warns that flash floods and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Based on the 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the center of the tropical depression was located at 1,365 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon as of 4 a.m., packing maximum winds of 55 kilometer per hour near the center and gust of 70 kph as it moves in the north northwestward direction at 15 kph.

“May posibilidad na lumabas ito ng ating area of responsibility ng panandalian lamang but eventually papasok itong muli sa ating are of responsibility within the next 24 hours din po yan,” said De La Cruz.

(There’s a possibility that it will briefly exit our area of responsibility but eventually reenter in the next 24 hours.)

Fabian will remain far from the Philippine landmass throughout the forecast, said De La Cruz. However, it may reach the tropical storm category within 12 hours and continue to intensify throughout the forecast period.

PAGASA said Fabian may exit PAR between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

