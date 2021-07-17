PWU graduate tops July 2021 nurse licensure exam, as 5,008 pass

MANILA—A Philippine Women's University (PWU) graduate in Manila led the 5,008 passers in this month's nurse licensure examinations, results from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) showed.

PWU's Haydee Bacani topped the exams with a rating of 89.40 percent, followed by Liezl Tuazon from Angeles University Foundation (89 percent).

Placing third (88.6 percent) were Marlchiel Nathan Sungahed Arreglado of Saint Paul University in Tuguegarao City and Ana Maria Kim Ramos Vallente of Capitol University (for Cagayan Capitol College).

The successful examinees who garnered the top 10 ranking in the July exams were the following:

Saint Louis University in Baguio City was the top performing school with a perfect score of 100 percent.

The top schools with 50 or more examinees and with at least 80 percent passing percentage were:

The tests were conducted in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga, the commission said.

There were a total of 7,746 nursing graduates who took the test.

Meanwhile, the registration for their Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be held online, according to the PRC.