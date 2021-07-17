Fabian slightly accelerates, maintains strength in Northern Luzon

PAGASA 5 p.m. weather bulletin on Fabian

MANILA—Tropical depression Fabian on Saturday afternoon slightly accelerated while maintaining its strength, state weather bureau PAGASA reported on its 5 p.m. bulletin.

The weather disturbance was last spotted 1,205 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, and was carrying maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near its center with gusts of up to 70 kph.

The Philippines’ 6th storm is moving toward a north-northwestward direction at 20 kph.

PAGASA warned of strong winds extending up to 250 kilometers from the center, but said Fabian was “unlikely” to bring heavy rainfall throughout the forecast period.

PAGASA said Fabian will remain far from the country’s landmass.

Fabian, however, is currently enhancing the southwest monsoon, and authorities are looking at the possibility of monsoon rains over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro within 24 hours.

Fabian could exit the Philippine area of responsibility come Monday night or Tuesday morning, PAGASA added.

