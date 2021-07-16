Duterte calls on APEC members for collaboration in COVID-19 vaccine development, distribution

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday called on members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) for strong collaboration in development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as the pandemic continues to ravage countries worldwide.

"This is most urgent given the emergence of new variants," Duterte said in his speech at the APEC Informal Leaders' Retreat.

He urged members of the inter-governmental forum to "resist imposing barriers to the free flow of vaccines and related essential products."

"We must stabilize vaccine prices to the level that make them more affordable to developing countries," he said.

"On a more strategic level, we need to democratize vaccine development and manufacturing. Let us explore the possibility of technology transfer and time-bound compulsory licensing to allow production in developing countries," Duterte added.

He also called on APEC economies to ensure the full participation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the digital economy, as countries worldwide continue to resort to online activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After all, APEC is home to more than 100 million MSMEs. They are drivers of economic growth," Duterte noted.

The virtual summit was the first informal meeting of APEC leaders, reflecting the need to tackle the pandemic.

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, host of the meeting, earlier called for the virtual assembly to discuss the Asia-Pacific region's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.

The online meeting brought together leaders of APEC's 21 member economies, including the United States, China and Japan, to discuss the region's COVID-19 recovery and economic crisis.

RELATED VIDEO