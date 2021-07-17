PH welcomes 1.6M more COVID-19 vaccine doses from J&J donated by US

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday afternoon welcomed more than 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from health care giant Johnson & Johnson donated by the US government through the COVAX Facility.

The second batch of 1,606,600 Janssen doses arrived in the country past 4 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 via Emirates flight EK 0332.

This delivery completes some 3.2 million jabs that Washington donated to the country through the UN-led vaccine sharing platform. The country accepted the initial batch on Friday.

The single-shot vaccine can be administered to people ages 18 and older in the country.

Earlier in the day, more than 1.5 million government-procured virus jabs from China-based Sinovac arrived in Manila.

The latest deliveries pushed the country's vaccine stockpile to nearly 27.9 million.

As of July 14, the government has so far fully inoculated at least 4 million Filipinos, while more than 10 million already received their first shot against the respiratory disease, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

More details to follow.