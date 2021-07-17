Home  >  News

Fabian maintains strength over Philippine Sea, enhancing habagat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 17 2021 03:58 PM

PAGASA

MANILA—Tropical depression Fabian on Saturday morning maintained its strength over the Philippine Sea, building up the effects of the southwest monsoon, the state weather bureau said. 

Based on PAGASA's latest bulletin, the weather disturbance was last spotted 1,245 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near its center with gusts of up to 70 kph.

The country's 6th storm is moving at 70 kph. 

Fabian is not expected to dump heavy rains nationwide during its forecast period, but it is "currently enhancing" habagat, which can bring monsoon rains over the areas of Palawan and Occidental Mindoro within the day, the weather agency said.

It is also "unlikely" that PAGASA will raise tropical cyclone wind signals throughout the forecast period, as it will remain far from the country's landmass.

PAGASA added that Fabian is also forecast to become a tropical storm in the next 12 hours. It can also intensify into a typhoon by Tuesday. 

“Fabian may exit the Philippine area of responsibility (through the northern boundary) on Monday evening or Tuesday morning while moving towards the southern portion of the Ryukyu Islands," the advisory read.

"Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property."

