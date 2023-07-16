Security before the immigration counters check international passengers' passport and boarding pass at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on April 24, 2023. The Manila International Airport Authority plans to implement RFID passes for airport workers in light of alleged airline personnel involved in human trafficking according to the Bureau of Immigration. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Sunday said its officers intercepted a Filipina, supposedly a victim of human trafficking, after attempting to travel to Thailand with her recruiter.

In a statement, the BI said its officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Friday intercepted 29-year-old "Lynne", whose name was withheld in compliance with anti-trafficking laws, after she tried to board a Philippine Airlines flight to Bangkok.

The BI said "Lynne" presented herself as a tourist traveling with her friend "Che" after previously working as a factory worker in Taiwan.

But immigration officers noted several inconsistencies with her statements and documents, and later found that she had been recruited to work for a Thailand-based Chinese company.

BI officers also suspected "Che" to have facilitated "Lynne's" recruitment, providing her with fake documents to make the victim appear like a legitimate tourist.

“Che” was allegedly working as a recruitment assistant for a manpower agency in the Philippines and has multiple travels to Thailand, the BI said.

“We are now looking into alias Che’s records to see if she has facilitated the travel of other workers in the past,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

Two days before the incident, another suspected human trafficking victim was also intercepted by authorities last Wednesday after trying to leave the Philippines for Vietnam.

The victim, "Issa," claimed she was traveling to Vietnam as a tourist upon the invitation of a Vietnamese friend.

But the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) revealed that "Issa" was actually bound for Cambodia after being illegally recruited.

“We suspect they might have been recruited for a catphishing syndicate, similar to those previously intercepted and repatriated,” Tansingco said.

Both cases have been referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for further investigation.

Authorities were also filing charges against the recruiters.

