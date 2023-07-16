Satellite image. 📷: PAGASA

MANILA -- The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to affect the country's weather anew as it is poised to bring thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

This, after tropical storm Dodong left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Saturday.

Parts of Visayas are forecast to experience occasional rains due to the southwest monsoon's influence while some parts of Mindanao are expected to have rainshowers, according to PAGASA's 4 p.m. weather forecast Sunday.

The state weather bureau also noted in its gale warning that Dodong (international name Talim) is still able to enhance the southwest monsoon even though it has exited the PAR.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is monitoring a cloud cluster east of Mindanao as it may enter the PAR as a low pressure area or as a tropical depression on Tuesday.

If the cluster intensifies and becomes a typhoon, it will be named Egay, according to PAGASA.

The habagat will also re-intensify around mid-week due to the weather disturbance to the west and by weekend will be pulled by the disturbance from the east approaching Luzon.

