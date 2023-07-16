3 suspects in Salilig hazing case surrender to NBI

Suspects involved in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig are escorted by Biñan Police after inquest proceedings at the Department of Justice in Padre Faura, Manila on March 2, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Three suspects in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig have surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

This was after a warrant of arrest was issued against them and nine other suspects by the Biñan Regional Trial Court Branch 155 last July 6 for violating the Anti-Hazing Law of 2018.

An individual named Ryan Camangyan was the first one to surrender after he went to the authorities last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Aron Cruz came to the NBI-National Capital Region branch on Sunday together with his lawyer and a certain Ralph Tan followed suit.

Both Cruz and Tan are members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity-Adamson chapter, the fraternity being tagged in Salilig's death.

In the early stages of the case, the SUV where Salilig allegedly died was found in Cruz's residence in Parañaque.

The three suspects underwent processing such as collection of their fingerprints and having their mugshots taken. They declined to give a comment to the media.

Cruz's lawyer also declined to give a statement as of writing.

They will also be temporarily held in the custody of the NBI-NCR.

"For now, ide-detain sila dito sa NBI NCR dahil dito sila sumuko. Waiting po tayo sa order ng court kung saan sila ilalagay," said Henry Roxas, a case officer in the Salilig hazing case.

"Once na na-return na namin ang (kanilang) warrant of arrest, usually ang gagawin ng court ay ia-arraign na sila," he added.

All three of them also surrendered last March 2023 to give their statements while the NBI was still conducting its preliminary investigation.

They were released since no arrest warrants were issued at the time.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested two more suspects, Justin Ar-Jay Fontanilla and Armando Hernandez Jr., in Cavite last Friday.

Salilig's body was found in an empty lot in Imus, Cavite last February, 10 days after he was reported missing and underwent initiation rites in the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity-Adamson chapter.

RELATED VIDEO: