Water supply woes make food crisis worse for affected Metro Manila residents

MANILA - Barely a day has passed since Maynilad cut off its water supply in several barangays in Manila and already the residents' stored water is dwindling.

Helen Templonuevo, 75, said the water they saved in their makeshift drums is barely enough for 10 of her family members.

“Napakahirap. Sampu kami. Pito apo ko,” she shared.

“Mas mahalaga tubig kaysa ilaw. Kasi ilaw pwede ka mag gasera. Ang tubig pang buhos, ligo. Napakahirap,” she said.

On Friday, Maynilad halted the water supply of several cities in Metro Manila to repair a broken valve that a third-party contractor had damaged along Pureza St.

Heto ang pipe breakage sa Pureza St., Manila, na naganap matapos aksidenteng tamaan ang Maynilad pipeline ng Triple 8 Construction & Supply Inc., isang third-party contractor na gumagawa ng drainage project sa lugar. Maynilad Water Services Inc. Handout

According to Rufo, some 232,000 accounts in Manila City, Parañaque City, Las Piñas City, and Pasay City were affected by the repair.

Templonuevo, whose house sits right in front of the damaged pipeline, said that as much as she wants to buy water for her family’s needs, they simply do not have spare change.

She said they have not yet even set aside enough cash to pay the P1,500 rental fee for their house.

“Buti kung lagi may hawak na pera … Bigas nga hirap kami,” she said.

“Dahil sa virus, hindi kami nakakapagtabi. Hindi ko alam san kami hihingi ng tulong.”

Resident Mark Lawrence likewise agreed that the impending water interruption greatly affects his family of seven.

“Dun din kumukuha ng pang inom ng tubig. Hindi kami nakakaigib kasi lahat kami pumapasok sa work,” he said.

“Nahihirapan kami pag-uwi. Konti lang kasi naiigib. Bibili kami eh di naman ganon ka mura tubig. Nawawalan din ng budget, mahirap mag-adjust,” he added.

According to both, they have yet to receive the promised water supply from Maynilad’s tankers.

Jennifer Rufo, Maynilad’s corporate communications head, assured that the repair of the damaged pipeline along Pureza St., Manila is on schedule.

It is likely that the water supply will return to normal on Saturday, she said.

According to Maynilad’s latest update, its team has already removed the assembly of Triple 8, the third-party contractor, and has plugged the leak on their 500mm-diameter pipeline.

Maynilad is slated to install a new valve Saturday along the 500mm-diameter pipeline.

“This new valve will enable Maynilad to localize any service interruptions that may occur if further damage is made on the said pipeline, which is right beside the drainage line being laid by the contractor,” it said in a statement.

