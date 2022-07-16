Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa of the Philippines holds her speech during the gala award ceremony for the Nobel Peace prize on December 10, 2021 in Oslo. Odd Andersen, AFP/file

United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan has condemned the court decision that upheld the cyber libel conviction of journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa.

The Court of Appeals affirmed last July 7 the libel conviction of Ressa, co-founder and CEO of Rappler, and former researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos Jr, in relation to an article published alleging businessman Wilfredo Keng had links to illegal drugs and human trafficking.

The same court also increased the maximum prison sentence by several months, to 6 years, 8 months and 20 days.

“The criminalisation of journalists for libel impedes public interest reporting and is incompatible with the right to freedom of expression. Criminal libel law has no place in a democratic country and should be repealed,” Khan said in a press statement.

She said that the 2012 Cybercrime Prevention Act was applied retroactively in this case, as the Rappler article in question was published before this law was enacted.

"This is yet another example of the relentless attack against Maria Ressa for daring to speak truth to power,” Khan said.

Separately, the National Telecommunications Commission also ordered internet providers to restrict access to local news websites Bulatlat and Pinoy Weekly for allegedly violating anti-terrorism laws despite alleged "lack of evidence."

“I am deeply concerned by recent developments in the Philippines to silence independent and investigative journalism in the country. I call on the new Administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to put an end to the criminalisation of libel, withdraw the charges against Maria Ressa, reverse the decisions against Rappler, Bulatlat and Pinoy Weekly, and investigate promptly and effectively all attacks and killings of journalists,” Khan said.

“I urge President Marcos to take this opportunity to bring an end to the crackdown on press freedom in the Philippines."