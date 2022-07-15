MANILA - A fire hit a residential area in Valenzuela City on Friday, resulting in more than a million pesos in damage, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The BFP said the blaze broke out at Tampoy 2 St. in Brgy. Marulas past 2 p.m.

The 4th alarm was raised at 3:10 p.m., less than an hour after the fire started.

The blaze was put out around 4:50 p.m.

A fire that razed a residential area in Valenzuela City reached the 4th alarm, BFP reported on Friday.



The blaze broke out at Tampoy 2 St. in Brgy. Marulas past 2 p.m. and was declared under control at about 3:55 p.m.



📸 Valenzuela City Fire via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/nuqXjBwxgx — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 15, 2022

According to BFP Supt. Bernard Batnag, around 50 houses were engulfed by the fire, affecting at least 100 families.

Victims were brought to the Valenzuela National High School, which will serve as a temporary evacuation center.

The government of Valenzuela provided victims with modular tents equipped with portable stoves and electric fans.

They were also given food packs, hygiene kits and blankets.

Among the victims who sought refuge at the school was 12-year-old Rommel and his 15-year-old cousin Geraldine.

Rommel said the fire spread swiftly, and the only thing he was able to save was his 1-month-old puppy and his mother’s IDs.

“Bitbit ko siya saka mga requirements ni mama. Wala na ko iba nakuha di na nakabalik," he said.

Twitter: @annacerezo_ Twitter: @annacerezo_ Twitter: @annacerezo_

Geraldine was likewise able to save her 3-month-old furbaby Happy. She, however, cried over his mom Kiray.

“Hindi ko na po alam. Hindi ko mahanap na. Bitbit ko kasi si Happy sa isang kamay Tas gadgets sa kabila. Di ko namalayan,” she tearfully said.

“Unahin daw gamit kasi. Pag balik ko nasusunog na bahay namin. Siguro gamit mapapalitan. Pero si Kiray, nag-iisa lang,” she added.*

BFP is still investigating the cause of the fire but Batnag said they suspect it originated from a makeshift cooking set that was left unattended.

RELATED VIDEO