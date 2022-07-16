Home  >  News

DOH: Active COVID-19 cases near 19,000

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 16 2022 08:04 PM

People buy school uniforms in Divisoria, Manila on July 14, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
MANILA - The Philippines logged 2,578 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed. 

Active cases are at 18,990, the highest since April. 

This brought the country's total COVID-19 caseload to 3,730,545. 

This is also the third straight day that cases breached 2,000, and the second- straight day cases breached the 2,500 mark. 

Of the new cases, 916 or almost a third of the cases came from Metro Manila. 

The positivity rate from July 10 to 15 is at 11.8 percent, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said. 

The national government earlier said current alert levels are at "status quo," as the Inter-Agency Task Force sought to review the classification system amid a rise in cases. 

"The status quo holds for our alert levels, which the IATF will be reviewing on Monday," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles told reporters in a text message. 

The country is currently experiencing a rise in new COVID-19 infections amid the presence of a more transmissible omicron subvariant.

