Pinoys in Thailand ready for possible travel restrictions due to Delta variant: envoy

MANILA - The Filipino community in Thailand is ready in case the Philippine government imposes travel restrictions on the Southeast Asian country to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the country’s top envoy in Thailand said Friday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque earlier said the government is monitoring the situation in Thailand and neighboring country Malaysia to determine whether there is a need to implement restrictions on the entry of travelers coming from these countries.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Both Southeast Asian countries are experiencing record spikes in COVID cases due to the highly infectious variant.

“Nakahanda na po kami kung ano po ang magiging challenges again na magreresulta dito at alam din yan ng Filipino community dito, ganundin ng airlines," Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Millicent Cruz Paredes said during the Laging Handa briefing.

Of the 30,000 Filipinos in the Southeast Asian country, only 30 were recorded to have been infected with COVID-19 so far, Paredes said. Only two are active cases, while a Filipino worker have died this month due to the coronavirus.

The envoy said that they are continuously coordinating with the Filipino community to check on their conditions.

Meanwhile, Paredes said Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has given the greenlight administer cross vaccinations using Western brands of COVID-19 jabs, after several health workers were infected with the coronavirus despite being fully inoculated with Sinovac.

“There has been a proposal also from medical experts na subukan na nga at ipursue na nga ang cross vaccination at ngayon pong nagbigay ng green signal si Prime Minister then mukhang matutuloy na po yan,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: