Brewing storm off northern Luzon enters PAR

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA—A new low-pressure area entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The weather disturbance was spotted 1,240 kilometers east of northern Luzon, weather specialist Ana Clauren told Teleradyo.

The LPA could intensify into a tropical cyclone but is not expected to hit land based on current forecast track, she added. It will be given the local name Fabian once it intensifies into a cyclone.

The brewing storm could enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), which will bring rains over most of the country, Clauren said.

On Friday, the southwest monsoon could bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Zambales and Bataan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for the latest weather.