Former Duterte social media man Nic Gabunada turns down DOF contract

MANILA (UPDATE) - Nicanor Gabunada, President Rodrigo Duterte's former social media strategist who has been linked to a network of fake pro-Duterte Facebook pages, has declined a contract offered by the Department of Finance following criticism.

The DOF earlier awarded Gabunada with a P909,122.40 6-month contract to help in the government's public awareness campaigns for pending economic bills and proposed capital market development reforms.

In a message to ABS-CBN, Gabunada said: "I did not push through with it.”

He did not elaborate on his reasons behind the decision.

The contract earlier drew flak online due to Gabunada's link with several Facebook accounts and pages that were taken down in 2019 due to "coordinated inauthentic behavior," according to the social media giant.

Several other communication experts have also criticized the decision of the DOF.

Reacting to news reports highlighting his affiliation with the shuttered pages, Gabunada said "it is unfortunate malice was imputed.”

But the DOF earlier said the decision to hire Gabunada was "legal and aboveboard."

Facebook earlier said it has engaged an AI-based solution as well as teams of human experts to track and remove "bad actors" on the platform worldwide.

