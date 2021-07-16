Senator sues Google Philippines, 2 YouTube channels over defamatory videos

A Philippine senator has filed cybercrime cases against Google Philippines and the owners of 2 YouTube channels for multiple fake news and defamatory videos claiming he abused his wife, Sharon Cuneta.

"Ang pamilya ko ang buhay ko. Gagawin ko ang lahat para protektahan sila,” Sen. Francis Pangilinan said as he personally appeared before the Department of Justice.

In his lawsuit, Pangilinan said videos by the Starlet and Latest Chika YouTube channels last May 2021 claimed the senator physically abused his wife, Sharon Cuneta, and that the latter had an affair.

The videos also claimed cases were filed against him for physical violence by Ms. Sharon and daughter KC.

Cuneta has denied being abused by her husband and laughed off rumors that she had an affair with a younger man.

"Asawa ko po, ni minsan ang daliri niyan di dumapo sa akin," she said in an Instagram post.

Pangilinan and Cuneta also took to Instagram Live to clear the allegations surrounding the domestic violence and adultery claims.

Pangilinan said his office already reported 82 fake and malicious YouTube videos to YouTube.

He said 54 of the 82 videos have yet to be decided upon, while 28 have been rejected through a template uniform message claiming that the videos have already been reviewed "and that the defamation claim has no merit."

"Hindi lang kami ang nakakaranas ng ganitong problema. Marami rin tayong mga kababayan na ilang beses nang nagreport ng mga mapanira na videos sa YouTube, pero wala silang aksyon," the senator said.

"There is obviously a gap somewhere. This needs to stop. Social media sites need to step up and be more responsive to reports and more especially to legal complaints. These are harmful to individuals and to families,” he added.

Pangilinan also sought the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation’s Cybercrime Division to disclose Starlet’s and Latest Chika’s information and relevant data, to search and seize related computer data, and to identify the authors or persons responsible for the creation and management of the YouTube channel.

In the complaint, the senator said that as owner and service provider of YouTube, Google is liable under Philippine laws as a foreign corporation doing business in the Philippines.

He said Google Philippines country manager, Bernadatte Nacario, is responsible for YouTube’s day-to-day operations in the Philippines.

Despite submissions of defamatory claims and prior knowledge of existence of the said defamatory videos, Google’s inaction and refusal to remove said videos violate Philippine laws and YouTube’s own Community Guidelines, Pangilinan said.

"Dapat ipagtanggol natin ang katotohanan, at dapat managot ang mga nagpapakalat ng kasinungalingan. We will see them in court,” he said.

Last year, the Pangilinan family also reported online rape threats against their daughter Frankie Pangilinan.