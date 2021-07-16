Philippines names more 'green' territories

Overseas Filipino workers arrive at the lobby of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on July 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 said on Friday it added several more to its list of "green" territories from where fully vaccinated travelers could enjoy shorter quarantine upon arriving in the Philippines.

The updated list of green areas now include the following, said IATF and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

Albania

American Samoa

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Azerbaijan

Barbados

Benin

Bermuda

The British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Burkina Faso

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Comoros

Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Curacao

Dominica

Eswatini

Falkland Islands

French Polynesia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Greenland

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Isle of Man

Israel

Laos

Liechtenstein

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niger

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Romania

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands)

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Singapore

Sint Eustatius

South Korea

Taiwan

Togo

Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)

Vietnam

The IATF starting July 1 implemented a 7-day facility-based quarantine, instead of 10 days, for fully vaccinated travelers who stayed exclusively in green areas 14 days before arriving in the Philippines.

Travelers from these territories will be required to take an RT-PCR test for the novel coronavirus on the 5th day of their quarantine. Even if they test negative for the pathogen, they will need to complete the 7-day quarantine, Roque earlier said.

After this, they are urged to watch out for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 7 days, he added.