Philippines names more 'green' territories

MANILA — The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 said on Friday it added several more to its list of "green" territories from where fully vaccinated travelers could enjoy shorter quarantine upon arriving in the Philippines.
The updated list of green areas now include the following, said IATF and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.
- Albania
- American Samoa
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Barbados
- Benin
- Bermuda
- The British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Burkina Faso
- Cayman Islands
- Chad
- China
- Comoros
- Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Curacao
- Dominica
- Eswatini
- Falkland Islands
- French Polynesia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Laos
- Liechtenstein
- Mali
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Montserrat
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Macedonia
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Palau
- Romania
- Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands)
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Singapore
- Sint Eustatius
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Togo
- Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)
- Vietnam
The IATF starting July 1 implemented a 7-day facility-based quarantine, instead of 10 days, for fully vaccinated travelers who stayed exclusively in green areas 14 days before arriving in the Philippines.
Travelers from these territories will be required to take an RT-PCR test for the novel coronavirus on the 5th day of their quarantine. Even if they test negative for the pathogen, they will need to complete the 7-day quarantine, Roque earlier said.
After this, they are urged to watch out for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 7 days, he added.
