DOST umaaray sa maliit na pondo sa research, development projects

MAYNILA - Inihayag ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) na maliit lang ang nakukuhang pondo ng kagawaran lalo na para sa research and development.

Sabi ni Science Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña sa naging online forum ng Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry Inc. (FFCCCI), wala pa sa benchmark na itinakda ng UNESCO ang pondong naibibigay dapat sa mga proyekto ng kagawaran.

“Doon sa UNESCO benchmark, they say that the spending for the R&D (research and development) of a country at least should be 1 percent of the gross domestic product. Sa atin, less than that,” paliwanag ng kalihim.

Maging ang nakukuhang allocation ng DOST mula sa General Appropriations Act kada taon ay maliit din, ayon sa kanya.

Ngayong taon aniya, nasa P22.8 billion lang ang pondo ng DOST.

“Doon po sa total GDP na sinasabi ng UNESCO na 1 ntercet, nasa 0.18 percent lang po tayo ngayon. Tapos ang percentage ng government’s Appropriations Act, noong 2018 nasa 0.8 percent na tayo, pero ngayong bumaba sa 0.4 percent,” sabi ni Science Undersecretary Rowena Guevarra.

“Kung R&D (research and development) po ang pag-uusapan, if based on UN benchmark na 1 percent of GDP, dapat po ang budget ng DOST ay nasa 140 billion po,” dagdag ni Guevarra.

Sa kabila nito, sinabi ni Dela Peña na sinisikap ng kagawaran na taasan ang “innovative outputs” nito o mga nasisimulang proyeto at mga pag-aaral na maaaring makatulong sa pagsulong din ng ekonomiya ng bansa.

Samu’t saring research and development projects naman ang iprinisinta ng DOST sa mga miyembro ng FFCCCII na pwedeng mapondohan, sakaling maging interesado ang mga miyembro ng pederasyon.

Kabilang dito ang may kinalaman sa food processing technologies, green engineering, metals industry, textile industry, space technology at iba pang innovations.

Sabi ni Dela Peña, maraming pwedeng pagsimulan ng joint collaboration ng DOST at ng FFCCIII kung saan may magiging assistance din ang gobyerno sa mga mamumuhunan.

“Doon kasi sa pagformulate ng BOI (Board of Investments) ng kanilang priorities for investments kasama na doon ang commercialization ng R&D results at mga companies that will really engaged in R&D," aniya.

"Alam ko sa PEZA ay mayroon din silang incentives para sa high-tech innovative processes. Iyan ay binibigay na priority,” dagdag ng opisyal.

Bukas naman ang FFCCII sa mga suhestiyon ng DOST.

“Maybe we can try to see how we can try to work together, so we can come up with good coordination. This will be good for the whole country,” sabi ni Herny Lim Bon Liong, ang presidente ng pederasyon.

- Ulat ni Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

