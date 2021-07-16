DOH susuriin ang COVID doses sa nagkaaberyang cold storage facility sa Muntinlupa

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Susuriin ng Department of Health ang COVID-19 vaccines sa nagkaaberyang cold storage facility sa Muntinlupa City.

Ayon kay Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, posibleng nakompromiso ang mga bakuna matapos magkaroon ng problema sa cold storage nito.

"Imbestigahan natin kung puwede pang magamit 'yung bakuna," ani Cabotaje sa panayam sa Teleradyo Biyernes.

Titingnan ng mga eksperto mula sa DOH at World Health Organization kung naapektuhan ang kalidad ng mga bakuna, dagdag ng opisyal.

"Kasi alam naman natin na kahit sensitive 'yung ibang vaccine, they can still [be] kept for 8 hours. 'Pag nilabas 'yung bakuna sa ref, it can last up to 6 to 8 hours," aniya.

Hindi pa masabi ni Cabotaje kung ilan at anong brand ang mga apektadong bakuna. Sa ilang report na lumabas, sinasabing Pfizer ito.

"We have not received the report at hindi natin huhusgahan 'yan hanggang hindi nafo-formally investigate," aniya.

Nitong Huwebes, itinigil muna ang pagbabakuna ng ika-2 dose sa isang vaccination site sa Muntinlupa dahil sa aberya sa cold storage facility.

"Para hong nag-fluctuate 'ata ang temperature during the period so the city health office and the vaccine group decided to temporarily suspend the vaccination. Because we don’t want to compromise the health and safety of the people plus the efficacy of the vaccine," ani Muntinlupa public information officer Tez Navarro.

Sinisigurado naman ng ahensiya na makakatanggap ng second dose ang mga nakaiskedyul sa araw na iyon.

"We assure 'yung mga due for second dose, whatever brand, na tutugunan natin sila. They will receive their second dose siguro bigay ng until next week," aniya.