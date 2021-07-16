Davao region provinces under extended MECQ appeal quarantine status

Medical workers of the Southern Philippines Medical Center, prepare a dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine during the start of the COVID-19 vaccination program at the Southern Philippines Medical Center, Davao City on March 5, 2021. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

DAVAO CITY — The provincial governments of Davao del Sur and Davao de Oro have sent their requests to the Inter-agency Task Force against COVID-19 (IATF) to no longer extend the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in their respective areas.

Davao del Sur and Davao de Oro, as well as Davao del Norte and Davao Occidental, were among the provinces under extended MECQ until the end of July.

In a letter from the office of Davao del Sur Governor Marc Douglas Cagas to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III dated July 14, he said the province's request to shift to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status should be granted because of the lower number of COVID cases.

"Recent figures reported last July 10, 2021 would show that the Province of Davao del Sur is considered low risk. This is in contrast to the previous evaluation where we were assessed as high risk. The report would further show that our 2-week growth rate in cases is at -50.26, and this is interpreted low," the letter read.

The local government also said that by declaring MGCQ in Davao del Sur, many people can resume their livelihood activities.

Meanwhile, Davao de Oro Governor Tyron Uy also sent their appeal to the national government to reconsider their decision in placing the province under extended MECQ.

"We wrote a letter to IATF, where we cited our reasons. We also called some of the IATF secretaries to appeal our quarantine classification," he said in a Facebook post.

Uy said the IATF told them to wait until Monday as they review the LGU's request to place Davao de Oro to general community quarantine (GCQ).

While waiting for the decision, both provinces continue to implement MECQ in their area.

As of July 15, Davao del Sur recorded 3,944 total COVID-19 cases with 1,303 active cases, while Davao de Oro has 3,832 total cases with 836 active cases.



—Report from Hernel Tocmo