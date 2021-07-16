China todo-deny sa 'pagtatapon ng dumi' sa West PH Sea; DENR mag-iimbestiga

MAYNILA — Itinanggi ng China na nagtatapon sila ng human waste o dumi ng tao sa West Philippine Sea (WPS) na nagreresulta umano sa pagkawasak ng coral reefs at marine ecosystems.

"This is one of the best jokes recently. China strongly condemns the US firm who distorts facts, violates professional ethics and maliciously starts rumors to denigrate China," ani Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Lunes nang ilabas ng grupong Simularity ang isang report kung saan nagpakita sila ng satellite images na naglalabas umano ng mga dumi ng tao ang mga Chinese fishing boats na nakaangkla sa Spratly Island.

"The sewage from the anchored ships in the Spratlys is damaging the reefs and we can see this from space," ani Simularity chief executive Liz Derr sa isang forum ng Stratbase ADR Institute.

Gayunpaman, ilang opisyal ng pamahalaan ang nagsabing fake news umano ang ulat ng Simularity.

Samantala, sinabi naman ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) na handa silang imbestigahan ang umano'y ginagawa ng China.

Ani DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda, aalis dapat noong Huwebes ang team ng Philippine Coast Guard patungong West Philippine Sea para mag-imbestiga pero ipinagpaliban dahil sa malakas na alon.



Pupunta rin aniya ang team ng DENR para magsagawa ng water sampling upang matiyak na malinis ang tubig sa lugar.



Kapag napatunayang totoo ang report at may mga paglabag sa environmental laws, agad makikipag-ugnayan ang DENR sa Department of Foreign Affairs at WPS task force para sa magiging aksiyon.

"Basically this is the jurisdiction of PCG, but again if it will destroy our biodiversity then DENR will come in... Alam naman po natin na may geopolitics na nangyayari po diyan but again we will insist on implementing our jurisdiction on this territory wherein gagawin po natin ang nararapat sa ating bansa," ani Antiporda.