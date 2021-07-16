FabianPH: LPA off Northern Luzon develops into tropical depression

Fabian forecast track. PAGASA

MANILA - A low pressure area off Northern Luzon has developed into a tropical depression on Friday morning and would be called "Fabian," PAGASA said.

The country's 6th tropical cyclone this year was last spotted 1,345 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, and is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 55 kph, the state weather bureau said in its latest bulletin.

Fabian is moving northward slowly, state meteorologists said.

PAGASA said it is unlikely to affect the country's weather condition directly, but it could enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Because of this, heavy rains may be experienced starting Sunday on the capital region, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Bataan, and Zambales.

"The track forecast shows that the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal over any land area in the country is less likely," the weather agency pointed out.

Fabian could also "gradually intensify" in the next 2 days and is forecast to become tropical storm on Sunday, the statement read.

