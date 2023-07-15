VP Sara Duterte reveals she wanted to become a pediatrician

Vice President Sara Duterte joins the Department of Public Works and Highways in unveiling a road development project during the inauguration of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Project (Segment A) in Davao City on July 1, 2023. Alfred Frias, PNA/File

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte revealed Friday that she originally wanted to become a pediatrician, but the difficulties in achieving that dream brought her to law school which she surprisingly found easier to complete.

"I made a one-day decision, lilipat ako sa law school. And surprisingly, kung gaano kahirap ang med school para sa akin, ganoon kadali yung daan para sa akin sa law school," Duterte said in a message to the graduating Grade 12 students of the Ismael Mathay Sr. High School in Quezon City.

"I wanted to become a pediatrician... Nandun na ako, first year (of) medicine... Pero, hindi talaga siya naging madali para sa akin," she recounted.

Duterte admitted that she was ashamed to go home to Davao City at that time.

“Sa amin kasi sa probinsiya, malaking bagay kapag nagtapos ang mga anak. Merong malaking party tapos pagbalik nung anak nila, kapag nakapasa ng licensure (exam) ng teachers, nurses, nagiging doctor, nagiging engineer, ang lalaki ng mga banner sa amin. So hindi ako makabalik sa amin sa Davao City… dahil babalik ako nang hindi ako doktor,” she said.

“So sabi ko sa sarili ko, siguro naman kung maging abogado ako, tatanggapin ako at papauwiin ako ng mga magulang ko. So I made a one-day decision, lilipat ako sa law school. And surprisingly, kung gaano kahirap ang med school para sa akin, ganoon kadali yung daan para sa akin sa law school,” she added.

The moral of the story, she said, was that she persevered.

“Naghanap ako ng ibang solusyon sa aking problema,” said Duterte.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also attended the commencement exercises on Friday morning.

Some 138 senior high school students attended graduation at Ismael Mathay Sr. High School.