Courtesy: PAGASA

MANILA — The southwest monsoon or habagat will bring occasional to frequent rains over parts of the Philippines, with some Luzon areas forecast to experience heavy rains until early next week, the state weather bureau said, as tropical storm Dodong left the Philippine area of responsibility Saturday.

The storm's center was last seen 305 km west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, according PAGASA's 4 p.m. bulletin.

Dodong (international name Talim) is currently moving southeastward, packing sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kilometers per hour at the center. It is projected to steadily intensify and become a typhoon on Monday.

PAGASA earlier lifted all tropical cyclone wind signals on Saturday, even as Dodong strengthened into a tropical storm.

The storm is projected to turn westward over the West Philippine Sea for the remainder of the forecast period.

