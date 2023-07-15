Pedestrians brave the flood waters brought by a strong downpour due to a low pressure area and the southwest monsson along United Nations Avenue in Manila on July 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Only isolated evacuations in some areas have been implemented due to the rains brought by Tropical Storm Dodong as the habagat persists, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Saturday.

In a news forum, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said his agency positioned nearly 1.3 million food packs nationwide due to the heavy rains being felt in several parts of Luzon and were ready to be distributed to affected residents.

"We have been monitoring it since last night, there are isolated evacuation centers but walang wide scale," said Gatchalian.

"The local government units have been working on it and kami naman, we have close to 1.3 million food packs in quantity," he added.

These food packs, the official said, were spread across the country.

"The 1.3 million of those boxes were spread across the country, kasi alam nating malaki ang scope ng habagat," he said.

"So it can be happening now everywhere. So naka-preposition yan and ready to respond to our local government unit partners."

In its latest report, state weather bureau said monsoon rains will affect Ilocos Region, Mimaropa, Zambales, and Bataan.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat are expected over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, and the rest of Central Luzon and of Calabarzon, the PAGASA said.

Occasional rains meanwhile could be experienced in Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Western Visayas

PAGASA lifted all wind signals on Saturday, even as Dodong strengthened into a tropical storm. It is now about to leave the Philippine area of responsibility.

