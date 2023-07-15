MANILA — Several gunshots were heard as a group of journalists on Friday morning covered a land dispute in the province of Leyte in Eastern Visayas, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said on Saturday.

Three reporters from San Juanico TV — Lito Bagunas, Noel Sianosa, and Ted Tomas — were interviewing farmer-beneficiaries of a land reform program in Barangay Jones in Pastrana when a police officer in plainclothes, Staff Sargeant Rhea Mae Baleos, told them to leave the area, the NUJP reported.

"Baleos reportedly grabbed Sianosa's cellphone while the latter was taking videos, and pushed him away. A few minutes later, the three journalists heard gunshots," the NUJP said, adding that the media personnel were unhurt.

Tomas, Siansona's colleague, said that he saw police officers in uniform firing the gunshots, according to the NUJP. He then shouted, "Wag kayong magpapaputok. Mga media kami."

'ABUSE OF POWER'

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS), in a statement, called the police's alleged harassment of members of the press "totally uncalled for, unnecessary and amounted to abuse of authority and power."

It ordered an immediate investigation into the supposed intimidation.

"[T]he PNP should investigate Staff Sargeant Rhea Mae Baleos and the policemen whom she called for help during her confrontation with the television crew of local television, San Juanico TV, namely: Noel Tampil Sianosa Jr., Ted Allen Tomas, and Lito A. Bagunas," PTFoMS Executive Director Paul M. Gutierrez said.

Journalist Tomas, who claimed to have witnessed the gunshots fired by police, explained in a video post that they were ordered to interview a couple who are beneficiaries of the land reform program, the PTFoMS said.

But it was revealed, the PTFoMS said, that the land had been "pawned" to Baleos, the police officer that was caught shooing the journalists, and her husband who is reportedly also a police officer.

"Tomas said the husband, whom he failed to identify, even pointed his M-16 at them," PTFoMS said.

PMaj. Darwin Dalde, the acting chief of Pastrana police, said in a statement that there was "no truth" that police personnel from his station fired their firearms. He added that there was no shooting incident.

Dalde claimed his office received information that there were alleged armed men in the area where the commotion happened.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.