Freshly appointed Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon holds a press conference at a restaurant in Quezon City on June 28, 2023 following his recent disbarment. The Supreme Court earlier in the day disbarred Gadon for his tirade-filled outburst against journalist Raissa Robles in a viral video. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday said it is "looking forward" to work with anti-poverty czar Larry Gadon in the government's poverty alleviation programs.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the fight against poverty is huge, and he would not turn down anyone's contribution on this.

"Ang bawat Pilipino na gusto lumaban sa kahirapan, tanggapin natin ang tulong at mga ambag," said Gachalian in a news forum in Quezon City.

"We do not discount anybody and one person wanting to help us in this battle is an additional person that can contribute, so we look forward to working with Presidential Adviser Larry Gadon," he added.

Gadon, a controversial lawyer known for calling the supporters of former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno stupid, welcomed the DSWD chief's statement.

"Nagpapatunay lamang ito ng ang mga opisyales ng mga sangay ng pamahalaan ay nagkakaisa sa layunin ng ating Presidente BBM at nagkakaisa sa adbokasiya ng pagtulong sa ating mga kababayan na nasa antas ng kahirapan," he said in a phone interview with reporters.

Gadon earlier said he would launch his first project "Batang Busog, Malusog" or BBM on July.

During the interview, the adviser said private companies will “adopt” and directly coordinate with public schools in their areas to implement this program as part of their social responsibility.

He believed these companies can exercise their “bayanihan” spirit by offering a lending hand to poor Filipinos.

“Hindi ito donation drive kung hindi paghihikayat ito sa ating malalaki na kumpanya at ating mga mapalad na kababayan,” he said.

As of writing, there is no target launch date for the program. Gadon, however, assures that it will be sometime this July, during Nutrition Month.

“Hindi pa na-plansta ‘yan sapagkat sa kasalukuyan ay nakikipag-negosasyon pa ako sa isang malaking kumpanya kung saan ang launching nito ay sila ang magiging sponsor,” he said.

