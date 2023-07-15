DOH on aspartame: Limit eating 'ultra processed' food, drinks

The Department of Health reminded the public to limit the intake of "ultra-processed" food and beverages in light of the World Health Organization's (WHO) scrutiny of aspartame.

Aspartame, a sweetener typically used in softdrinks, cough drops, chewing gum and even toothpaste, is now under probe due to reported links to cancer.

"According to the WHO report on the risk of consumption of aspartame, further research is needed to conclude the health risks of aspartame intake within the acceptable daily intake of 0-40mg/kg of body weight," said the health department in a statement.

"The Department of Health recommends for the public to limit intake of ultra-processed food and beverages, consume whole foods as much as possible, and shift to healthier drinks such as plain water or natural fruit juices in moderate quantities. Together, let us continue to practice the principles of a healthy diet: balance, variety, and moderation."

The DOH said that through the Food and Drug Administration it will issue an advisory to explain food safety code relative to this concern to protect the health of consumers.

The health department also welcomed the commitment of local food manufacturers "in complying with food regulatory standards to ensure public health and safety."