MANILA — Ambassador Manuel Antonio Teehankee is still the country's Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO), President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said Friday.

Teehankee was also the country's permanent representative to WTO under the Duterte administration.

Ateneo de Manila University, where he teaches international and WTO law, said he held the same post from 2004 to 2011.

He took his oath earlier in the day based on the President's social media post. This was among the first things Marcos did after being released from his mandatory isolation after his second bout from COVID-19.

He was the chairman of the Working Group on Trade and Transfer of Technology in 2005 and 2006, the WTO website showed.

It added that he was the chairman of the WTO's Committee on Trade and Environment from 2008 to October 2011.

He was also a former justice undersecretary and the country's former Government Corporate Counsel, Ateneo added.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

