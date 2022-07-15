Pinakamalaking library sa UAE tampok mga akda ng mga Pinoy

DUBAI - Mahigit isang milyong printed at digital na libro na nakasulat sa Arabic at ibang wika ang makikita sa kabubukas lang na Mohammed bin Rashid Library sa Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Ito ang pinakamalaking aklatan sa UAE na ginastusan ng isang bilyong Dirhams o 14 bilyong piso. May kapasidad itong hanggang isang libong katao at may siyam na thematic libraries.

Image courtesy of The Government of Dubai website/ www.dm.gov.ae

Angkop din ang aklatan na tumanggap ng mga taong may autism at may kapansanan. Maipagmamalaking kasama sa library ang mga libro at magazines ng limang UAE-based Filipino authors at tatlong editors.

“I feel quite honored to be here in this initiative and kinda excited for the opportunity,” sabi ni Izabella Faye Lebig, pinakabatang Filipino author.

“Isang napakalaking karangalan para sa akin ang maimbitahan ngayong araw sa book donation day. Bilang isang Pilipinong manunulat, I would say first timer na manunulat,” sabi ni Rowena Aggabao, first time author.

Image courtesy of The Government of Dubai website/ www.dm.gov.ae

“Napakalaking bagay po nito hindi lang sa akin kundi para sa lahat na Pilipino,” sabi ni Dr. Rommel Sergio, may akda ng librong “ Management Cases".

“Napakagandang isipin na yung magazine ay parte ng sustainable program na ganito. Napakagandang initiative para sa mga Pilipino,” sabi ni Bryan Dumag, The Global Filipino magazine editor.

Naganap ang donasyon ng mga libro sa pamamagitan ng Philippine Partnership Circle.

“I want to showcase the Filipino authors especially UAE based authors to lead this group. Not only for the Filipinos, not only because of books, sharing knowledge but also cross cultural experience for everyone and promoting diversity,” sabi ni Marlene Murphy, President, Philippine Partnership Circle.

“We are doing our best to collect whatever materials published by the Filipino community and make sure you're part of the cultural mosaic which is Dubai,” sabi ni David Hirsch, Advisor, Mohammed bin Rashid Library.

“We are very happy to host all kinds of activities that will help people in the UAE to get together, engage in different subjects, try to exchange ideas, try to understand each other,” sabi ni H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation.

Nakasama rin sa book donation day ang anim na manunulat na residente ng Emirates.

“We hope in the future to engage people from the Filipino community here and also people coming from the Philippines to the UAE,” dagdag ni Al Murr.

