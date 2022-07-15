M4.6 earthquake rattles Zambales, jolts parts of Metro Manila

MANILA — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocked Masinloc town in Zambales 4:36 p.m. Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The quake was felt in parts of Metro Manila.
The tremor struck at a depth of 40 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.
Phivolcs said no aftershocks or damage are expected from the quake.
Reported Intensity:
Intensity II - Quezon City
Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity IV - Iba, Zambales
Intensity III - Infanta, Pangasinan; Olongapo City, Zambales
Intensity II - Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Subic, San Antonio, Zambales
Intensity I - Plaridel, Bulacan; Malabon City, Pasig City, Quezon City, Navotas City, Metro Manila; San Jose, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija; Guagua, Pampanga;
Basista, Bolinao, Pangasinan; San Francisco, Quezon; Tarlac City, Tarlac
More details to follow.