M4.6 earthquake rattles Zambales, jolts parts of Metro Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 15 2022 05:09 PM

Photo credit: Phivolcs
MANILA — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocked Masinloc town in Zambales 4:36 p.m. Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake was felt in parts of Metro Manila.

The tremor struck at a depth of 40 kilometers and was tectonic in origin. 

Phivolcs said no aftershocks or damage are expected from the quake.

Reported Intensity: 
Intensity II - Quezon City

Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity IV - Iba, Zambales
Intensity III - Infanta, Pangasinan; Olongapo City, Zambales
Intensity II - Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Subic, San Antonio, Zambales
Intensity I - Plaridel, Bulacan; Malabon City, Pasig City, Quezon City, Navotas City, Metro Manila; San Jose, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija; Guagua, Pampanga;
Basista, Bolinao, Pangasinan; San Francisco, Quezon; Tarlac City, Tarlac

 More details to follow.

