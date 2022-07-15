Courtesy of NOPPO

The police chief of Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental died in a motorcycle accident in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental on Friday.

Police Lt. Col. Ruben Verbo was driving his motorcycle along the Ecotourism National Highway in Barangay Rizal when a dump truck hit him and three other motorcycles.

Verbo was with Negros Oriental police provincial director of Pol. Col. Germano Mallari, who was on another motorcycle.

Mallari sustained injuries.

Other victims identified were Edwardo Aceñas and Richie Dayday, who was the pillion rider of Verbo.

Aceñas and Dayday were also rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“The dump truck incurred mechanical malfunction of its brake system that caused the said accident,” said the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office in a statement.

The truck driver is now under police custody. - Report from Annie Perez

