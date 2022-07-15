MANILA — The camp of Rep. Rowena Guanzon has submitted to the Supreme Court its comments on a petition questioning her substitution as the nominee of the P3PWD party-list group.

Guanzon argued that petitioner Duterte Youth has no legal standing to question the substitution of nominees of the P3PWD party-list.

She also said the Partylist System Act allows the substitution of nominees in case of withdrawal of nomination, incapacity, or death.

Guanzon argued that she is already a sitting member of the House of Representatives, so cases contesting her win should be referred to the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal.

She also said that the TRO is already moot and academic since it was issued after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) proclaimed her.

Guanzon submitted the summary of arguments after the TRO issued by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by Duterte Youth, who's had a long history of squabbles with the former Comelec commissioner.

