DOJ ‘streamlines’ appeals process for probes

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Justice department on Friday issued a new rule on appeals in cases decided by prosecutors under the National Prosecution Service, which “streamlines” the appeal process.

It also created the Prosecution Integrity Board to assess the conduct of preliminary investigations and appeals by prosecutors and the Prosecutor General.

Under the new DOJ rule, the appeal for cases cognizable by metropolitan and municipal trial courts stops with the regional state prosecutors, for those in the regions, and with the Prosecutor General acting as regional state prosecutor, for those in the National Capital Region.

“Cases decided on appeal by the Prosecutor General and by the Regional State Prosecutors under this provision shall be considered final and no longer appealable to the Office of the Secretary of Justice,” read section 2 of DOJ department circular no. 27, dated July 13, 2022.

However, the same circular provides that the Justice secretary may still step in in the interest of justice, to afford fair play and to prevent miscarriage of justice whether on his own initiative or upon filing of a written and signed complaint.

The delegation of authority to regional state prosecutors to settle appeals in certain cases with finality was already provided for under DOJ department circular 70-A, which amended DOJ department circular 70.

But new rule expressly mentions no more appeal to the Justice secretary.

Explaining the need for the new rule, lawyer Mico Clavano from the Office of the Secretary of Justice said the purpose of the new rule is to “streamline and rationalize the appeal procedure, which is permissible under our present rules.”

“The Office of the Secretary shall not review the appeals coming from resolutions of Regional State Prosecutors and of the Prosecutor General acting as Regional State Prosecutor, since the same shall be referred to court for judicial review, anyway,” he said.

“The issuance of the Rules is the first step… to put sense and order to the appeals process and give life to the 60 day period provided in the current rules. This, in turn, will give meaning to the 60 day suspension of arraignment,” he explained.

Under the Rules of Court, the arraignment of a suspect in criminal cases can be suspended for up to 60 days if there is a pending review before the DOJ or the Office of the President.

Meanwhile, no further details were provided regarding a new body, the Prosecution Integrity Board, except that it will “monitor, audit from time to time and assess the performance of the Prosecutor General, Regional State Prosecutors and Provincial/City State Prosecutors in the conduct of the preliminary investigation and/or appeal.”

A separate department circular will be issued on this matter, the new DOJ rule said.

