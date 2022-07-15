DOH studying dengue vaccines as cases rise, says OIC

MANILA - The Department of Health is looking into dengue vaccines as cases rise across the country, its officer-in-charge said Friday.

At least 23 dengue vaccines are on the emergency medicine list of the World Health Organization, according to DOH OIC Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"What we’re doing here in the department would be gathering evidence, studying it, and once we have completed that we’ll be convening our experts," she told ANC's Headstart.

"So we will study this thoroughly para magkaroon tayo ng recommendation para sa'ting Presidente kung saka-sakali."

(So we will study this thoroughly so we can make a recommendation to the President.)

A total of 64,797 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to June 25, according to the Department of Health's latest data. The figure is 90 percent higher compared to the reported 34,074 dengue cases during the same period in 2021, the health agency said.

All regions except Ilocos region and Caraga have exceeded the alert/epidemic threshold for the past four weeks, the DOH added.

The Food and Drug Administration in 2019 revoked the certificate of product registration of Dengvaxia after Sanofi Pasteur failed to submit post-approval requirements.

Dr. Edsel Maurice Salvana, a member of the Department of Health 's Technical Advisory Group, noted that the Dengvaxia vaccine is used in several countries, including the United States and Singapore, and that the Philippines is the only country that has revoked the vaccine's certificate.

Persida Rueda-Acosta, head of the Public Attorney's Office, has opposed health experts' call for a second look at the Dengvaxia vaccine amid an outbreak of the disease in several regions.