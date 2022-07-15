Dengue cases in Central Visayas breach 8,000; 52 dead

An Aedes aegypti mosquito resting on a mosquito net. Nyein Chan Naing, EPA/file

The Central Visayas region has logged more than 8,000 cases of dengue since January this year.

This is the highest number of dengue cases that the region has accumulated in the past 3 years.

Out of the 8,293 cases, 52 people have died because of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the four provinces and three highly-urbanized cities that compose the region, Cebu province logged the most cases with 2,938.

Cebu City came in second with 1,710, followed by Bohol province with 1,194, and Lapu-Lapu City with 1,140.

Negros Oriental has 760 cases while Mandaue City has 492. Siquijor province logged the least with only 59.

The health department still attributes the increase in cases to the La Nina phenomenon.

Some LGUs, such as Cebu City, have ramped up their measures to curb dengue.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s executive order on “dengguera” which is an all-out war against the disease, has been in effect for more than two weeks.

City health personnel have been going around to place larvicides in areas where mosquitoes thrive.

In Bohol, health personnel assignments were reorganized to focus on dengue cases.—Report from Annie Perez

